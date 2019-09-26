HP Chromebook x360 12b and 14b coming soon for $359

As expected, HP is adding a new 12 inch Chromebook to its line of Chrome OS products.

The new HP Chromebook x360 12b is a fanless convertible laptop with a 12 inch, 1366 x 912 pixel IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, an Intel Celeron Gemini Lake processor, and at least 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Thanks to a multitouch display and a 360-degree hinge, you can use the computer in laptop or tablet modes, or prop it open part way to stand it up like a tent or use the base as a kickstand.

The HP Chromebook x360 12b should be available soon for $359 and up.

Want a bigger display? HP will also offer a 14 inch model with a 16:9 display. It’s called the HP Chromebook x360 14b. It will sell for $379 and up.

The starting price is for both models covers an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, but HP says it will also offer models with up to a Pentium quad-core chip and up to 128GB of storage.

In addition to the specs listed above, both laptops supports an optional digital pen that complies with the USI 1.0 active stylus standard. HP says its new USI Pen will be available starting in November for $70.

Like a growing number of Chromebooks, you can also interact with the new HP Chromebooks by voice thanks to support for Google Assistant.

HP says the new laptops have slimmer bezels than its predecessors, plus premium features including a backlit keyboard and metal chassis.

HP Chromebook x360 12b

This convertible Chromebook measures 10.7″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ and weighs just under 3 pounds. It has a 40.31 Wh battery, stereo speakers, a headphone jack, and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports and a single USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port.

It also features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a microSD card reader, and an HD webcam.

The HP Chromebook x360 12b has a “ceramic white” lid and a “natural silver metal” keyboard deck.

HP Chromebook x360 14b

While most of the key specs for this model are the same, there are a few differences.

First, it has a 14 inch, 220-nit IPS touchscreen display that will be available in HD (1366 x 768) or FHD (1920 x 1080) variants.

Second, the notebook has a bigger body to go with that bigger screen. It measures 12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″ and weighs about 3.5 pounds.

And third, the HP Chromebook x360 14b also has a bigger battery: the 14 inch laptop packs a 47 Wh battery… although HP still says the 12 inch model will get an extra hour or two of battery life.