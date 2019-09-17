HP Chromebook x360 12 coming soon with bigger screen, smaller bezels

A new HP convertible Chromebook with a 12 inch display is on the way, and it’s expected to have a larger screen, but a more compact design than the current-gen HP Chromebook x360 11, which sells for $300.

HP hasn’t officially launched the new HP Chromebook x360 12 yet, so there’s no word on the pricing or release date. But according to an Amazon product page, it’s powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and at least one model will be available with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Not sure you trust a retail website posting? How about the HP support website? The company has posted 16 product repair videos for the HP Chromebook x360 12-H0000. Many are also on the HP Support YouTube channel.

In terms of design, the new laptop appears to have slimmer bezels around the display and less space to the left and right sides of the keyboard than the HP Chromebook x360 11. So I’m going to go out on a limb and predict that despite the larger display, this will be a smaller laptop.

As for that display, there aren’t actually very many devices with screens that are actually 12 inches, so smart money is on this laptop sporting a 12.3 inch display. Oh, and it looks like the new laptop has an HD+ display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, compared to the 1366 x 768 pixel (16:9) display on its predecessor.

The new model’s 6 watt Intel Celeron N4000 dual core Gemini Lake processor isn’t exactly a speed demon, but it should offer better performance than the older Celeron N3350 Apollo Lake chip in the 11.6 inch model.

That processor also suggests that the new Chromebook will be relatively inexpensive… at least if you opt for a Celeron N4000/4GB/32GB model. Kevin Tofel from About Chromebooks speculates that there may be higher-end models with better specs, which would certainly make sense for a device with a sleeker design than the model it replaces.

