Honor MagicBook Pro 16.1 inch laptop now available with AMD Ryzen chips

A few months after launching the MagicBook Pro 16.1 inch laptop powered by an Intel Whiskey Lake processor and NVIDIA graphics, Honor is adding new AMD Ryzen-powered options.

The new models are launching in China later this month for about $615 and up.

Fun fact: that entry-level price is for a model running Linux. Higher-priced versions with Windows 10 will also be available, so here’s a run-down of prices/specs:

Ryzen 5 3350H/8GB/512GB/Linux for $615

Ryzen 5 3350H/8GB/512GB/Win10 for $660

Ryzen 5 3350H/16GB/512GB/Win10 for $730

Ryzen 7 3750H/8GB/512GB for $730

While the Intel versions of this laptop feature 15 watt Intel Whiskey Lake processor options and 25 watt NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics, all of the Ryzen versions feature integrated Radeon Vega graphics.

Other specs are pretty much the same, so we’re still looking a laptop with a full HD IPS display, a 56 Wh battery and a 3.7 pound weight.

The notebook has slim bezels around the display, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint sensor, support for DDR4-2400 memory, and it comes with a 65 watt USB-C charger.

via HuaweiCentral and GizmoChina