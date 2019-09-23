Hands-on with Lenovo’s 1.3 pound ThinkPad M14 portable monitor

When I’m working from home I typically plug my laptop into a desktop monitor so I can work on two screens. When I’m working on the go… I don’t.

There are plenty of reasons for that — but it basically boils down to my finding portable displays to be more trouble than they’re worth. They tend to be bulky, heavy, and power-hungry. And there’s no guarantee I’ll have enough space to set one up next to my laptop.

That said, Lenovo’s new ThinkVision M14 portable display is a pretty attractive option — the 13.3 inch, full HD IPS matte display weighs just 1.3 pounds and it’s slim enough to slip into the same bag you carry your laptop in.

Lenovo launched the ThinkVision M14 this summer, and it sells for about $249 (or less).

The display connects to your laptop via a single USB-C cable, which it uses for video and power — the screen doesn’t have its own battery and instead draws power from your notebook.

It supports DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode and USB Power Deliver 2.0.

There are actually two USB-C ports, one on either side, and the ThinkVision M14 supports USB passthrough, so you can connect your laptop to one USB-C port, and a storage device or another accessory to the other.

Lenovo’s monitor is less than 0.2 inches thick if you don’t count the kickstand, which folds flat against the display for storage, or extends out when you want to stand up the monitor. The stand can be adjusted at angles from -5 to 90 degrees.

The ThinkVision M14 supports up to 300-nits of brightness, 72-percent NTSC color gamut, and 6ms response time. And there’s an optional blue light filter that you can trigger by pressing a dedicated button on the kickstand.

All told, it’s not quite as versatile as the Taihe Gemini 15.6 inch touchscreen monitor I reviewed earlier this year… but it’s a heck of a lot more portable, at just half the weight.