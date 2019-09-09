Google’s Nest Hub Max smart display now available for $229

Google’s second Google Assistant-powered smart display is now available for purchase.

The $229 Google Nest Hub Max is bigger (and pricier) than the company’s first model, which launched a year ago. It has a larger display, more powerful speakers, and unlike the original, the Nest Hub Max has a camera for making video calls.

The original Google Home Hub with a 7 inch display launched about a year ago, and still sells for $129, although it’s been renamed the Google Nest Hub.

So what makes the new model a “Max?”

It features a 10 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen display, stereo 10 watt tweeters and a 30W woofer for better sound, and a 6.5 megapixel camera with a 127-degree field of view for wide-angle framing. There’s also face matching support and support for Quick Gestures like raising your hand while looking at the Nest Hub Max to pause or resume music playback.

The camera has a cover that you can slide over it when not in use for privacy.

Other features include 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 support, plus support for Chromecast functionality and 802.15.4 Thread support for managing smart home gadgets.

Basically, the Nest Home Hub is Google’s answer to Amazon’s similarly-priced Echo Show.

via Google