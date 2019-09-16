Google Store begins selling refurbished products (1-year warranty and discounted prices)

Google’s first-party hardware is pretty good… but not particularly cheap. Prices for a Google Pixelbook start at $999, for example, and a 3-pack of Google WiFi mesh networking routers runs $259.
But now there’s a cheaper option — buy refurbished models from the Google Store and you can save some money while still getting the same 1-year warranty you’d get with a brand new model.
Google has just added a Certified Refubished page to the Google Store website, and the Pixelbook and Google WiFi 3-pack are the first two items available for purchase, for $749 and $179, respectively.
It’s possible that we could see other products added in the future — Google’s hardware lineup is growing by the day and currently includes smartphones, smart speakers, smart displays, media streamers, and a bunch of other products.
Or maybe Google is just trying to clear out some inventory of older products to make room for new devices. The company is holding a hardware launch event a little less than a month from now.
I kind of hope this is the start of something though — Apple and Microsoft already offer select certified refurbished products with the same 1-year limited warranty as new models. Amazon also offers the same warranty on its certified refurbished devices as new models, but for some of the company’s lower-priced products that’s just a 90-day warranty.
via Android Police
Call me cheap, but I’m not sure I would spend $1000 on a laptop that only has 4.5 years of OS updates remaining on its 6.5 year OS-update lifespan.
If the refurb model linearly depreciated from $1k to 0 over that 6.5 year timespan, at what price/time point would you be willing to buy in? Just curious.
You can add the impossible to replace battery to your calculation, too. On the positive side, you can run Linux on it.
I can’t even buy a refurbished model in Quebec either.