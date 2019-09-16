Google Store begins selling refurbished products (1-year warranty and discounted prices)

Google’s first-party hardware is pretty good… but not particularly cheap. Prices for a Google Pixelbook start at $999, for example, and a 3-pack of Google WiFi mesh networking routers runs $259.

But now there’s a cheaper option — buy refurbished models from the Google Store and you can save some money while still getting the same 1-year warranty you’d get with a brand new model.

Google has just added a Certified Refubished page to the Google Store website, and the Pixelbook and Google WiFi 3-pack are the first two items available for purchase, for $749 and $179, respectively.

It’s possible that we could see other products added in the future — Google’s hardware lineup is growing by the day and currently includes smartphones, smart speakers, smart displays, media streamers, and a bunch of other products.

Or maybe Google is just trying to clear out some inventory of older products to make room for new devices. The company is holding a hardware launch event a little less than a month from now.

I kind of hope this is the start of something though — Apple and Microsoft already offer select certified refurbished products with the same 1-year limited warranty as new models. Amazon also offers the same warranty on its certified refurbished devices as new models, but for some of the company’s lower-priced products that’s just a 90-day warranty.

