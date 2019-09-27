Google gives some Chromebooks another 3 years of support

Some of the key selling points for Chromebooks is that they’re easy to use, secure, and always getting better thanks to software updates delivered regularly.

But the truth is that Google only guarantees 6.5 years of software updates from the release date of a particular Chromebook (or rather the board that a Chromebook is based on — often multiple devices use the same baseboard).

That may not seem like a huge problem if you spend $300 or less on a Chromebook on day one and get 6.5 years of support. But buy a pricier model that’s been around for a few years and you may be disappointed when it stops getting software updates.

But now it looks like Google is extending the life cycle of some Chromebooks by another 3 years.

Previously, Google had promised that automatic software updates for these Chrome OS laptops would be available through June, 2022. Now the company says the “Auto Update Expiration Date” for June, 2025 — although the company notes that “providing updates beyond June 2023 is subject to certain limitations including reliance on third party component suppliers.”

Here’s the list of models that are getting extended support:

Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

Lenovo 100e Chromebook 2nd Gen MTK

Lenovo N23 Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo 300e Chromebook

Lenovo 300e Chromebook 2nd Gen MTK

Lenovo Ideapad S330 Chromebook

Lenovo Ideapad C330 Chromebook

Poin2 Chromebook 14

As noted by Android Police, all of these Chromebooks were released between 2017 and 2019, and some are no longer available for purchase.

Another thing they have in common? They’re all powered by a MediaTek MT8173C processor. There’s no word on if or when Google will offer extended support for models with other processors.

But 8 years of support is certainly better than 6.5 years… which, in turn, is better than the 5 years Google promised when I first complained about this issue last year. Hopefully Google’s auto update expiration date for other Chromebooks will continue to move further down the line as well.