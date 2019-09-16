ECS Liva Z2 fanless mini PC with quad-core Gemini Lake now available for $180

The ECS Liva Z2 is a small fanless desktop computer powered by a 6 watt Intel Gemini Lake processor.

First unveiled over a year ago, the little computer has been hard to find in the United States. But as spotted by FanlessTech, now you can pick up a barebones model with a quad-core Intel Celeron N4100 processor and 32GB of eMMC storage from Amazon for about $180.

You’ll need to supply your own memory and operating system: the computer has two SODIMM slots for up to 8GB of RAM and a 2.5 inch drive bay for a hard drive or SSD if the eMMC storage isn’t enough for you.

The computer has HDMI 2.0 and HDMI 1. ports, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a bunch of USB ports:

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C

3 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

The whole thing measures about 5.2″ x 4.6″ x 2.2″ and the case features ventilation on the right and left sides to assist with passive cooling.