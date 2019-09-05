Dynabook Tecra X50 is a 3.1 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch display

The company formerly known as Toshiba’s personal computer division launched its first thin and laptops under the Dynabook brand name this summer. Now Dynabook is introducing a model with a larger display… but it still has a pretty compact design.

The Dynabook Tecra X50 features a 15.6 inch, full HD IGZO LCD display and a magnesium alloy body that’s been MIL-STD-810G tested for protection against bumps, falls, dust, and humidity. The laptop measures just 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weight of 3.1 pounds.

But it’s not cheap. The Tecra X50 is a business-class laptop that comes with a 3-year warranty, and it will have a starting price of $1544 when the notebook goes on sale in October.

The computer supports up to an Intel Core i7-8665U Whiskey Lake processor with Intel vPro, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage.

It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, SD card reader, a fingerprint sensor and an IR camera, and optional support for a smart card reader.

Dynabook says other options include 4G LTE support and a smartcard reader.

