Chuwi UBook 2-in-1 tablet with Intel Amber Lake coming soon

Chuwi launched a 2-in-1 Windows tablet called the UBook earlier this year. With a kickstand and keyboard support, it’s basically a Microsoft Surface-style tablet with a starting price of under $500.

But despite featuring a high-resolution display, 8GB of RAM, and pen support, the specs looked a bit dated by 2019 standards, thanks to the 2015-era Intel Core m3-6Y30 Skylake processor at the heart of the tablet.

Now Chuwi is preparing to launch an updated model called the Chuwi UBook Pro. It has a larger screen and more storage. But more importantly, it has an 8th-gen Intel Core m3-8100Y Amber Lake processor, which should bring a significant performance boost.

Chuwi hasn’t announced pricing yet, but the company plans to begin taking pre-orders on September 25th and promises customers a 25-percent discount if they sign up at a promo page before that date.

The original Chuwi UBook currently sells for around $500.

The tablet gets its name from a U-shaped kickstand that can be adjusted anywhere from 0 to 145 degrees. And it supports a detachable, backlit keyboard, which means you can use the UBook as a handheld tablet, prop it up like a TV, or set it on a table for use as a laptop-like computer.

The Chuwi UBook measures 0.35 inches thick and weighs about 1.7 pounds. It has a 12.3 inch IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive plus a microSD card slot.

You can use a digital pen with 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity for writing, drawing, and interacting with Windows.

 

 

