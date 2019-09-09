BOLD N1 is a $250 smartphone with some premium features (AMOLED display, 128GB storage, wireless charging)

The BOLD N1 is a smartphone designed to offer flagship-level specs at a low price, and it… kind of delivers?
With a 6.4 inch, FHD+ AMOLED display, metal and glass body, dual rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, support for wireless charging and wired fast charging, the BOLD N1 sure sounds like a flagship.
So why the $250 list price? You can probably thank the MediaTek Helio P70 processor for that. It’s not exactly flagship material.
BOLD is a new spin-off brand from Miami-based smartphone maker BLU, which has been selling budget and mid-range phones for a number of years.
The BOLD lineup is “dedicated exclusively to premium flagship and flagship-like devices” with “the latest technology at incredible pricing,” and the plan is to only launch one or two phones per year under the new brand, starting with the BOLD N1.
Specs include:
- 6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display
- MediaTek Helio P70 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 13MP pop-up selfie camera
- 16MP + 5MP (depth) rear cameras
- 3,500 mAh battery
- 18W fast charging support
- Qi wireless charging
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- USB-C
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- Android 9 Pie
- 3G bands: 850/900/1700/1900/2100
- 4G bands: 4G LTE 1/2/3/4/7/8/12/13/17/28
The BOLD N1 is available from Amazon for $250, or for a limited time you can pick one up directly from the BOLDPHONE website for $200 thanks to a limited-time instant rebate.
Ok this is really an insane value, at least for America. I will reference this when apple announces a $750 828p display phone tomorrow.
I realize Blu supposedly never gets updated to the latest android so that is something you’ll have to weigh but if you don’t care about that then this looks like a no brainer in this price point for a brand new phone.
And if you watch the video they put out and i think its even mentioned on the site…They guarantee one year or basically one android version os update so android 10 and 2 years of security updates
Hopefully the camera and software makes good looking photos.
Definitely great value.
Don’t get why they chose such a tall screen. Isn’t the point of going notch free (with pop-up cam) so that you can make the phone less tall and more compact without sacrificing screen real estate?