BOLD N1 is a $250 smartphone with some premium features (AMOLED display, 128GB storage, wireless charging)

The BOLD N1 is a smartphone designed to offer flagship-level specs at a low price, and it… kind of delivers?

With a 6.4 inch, FHD+ AMOLED display, metal and glass body, dual rear cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor, support for wireless charging and wired fast charging, the BOLD N1 sure sounds like a flagship.

So why the $250 list price? You can probably thank the MediaTek Helio P70 processor for that. It’s not exactly flagship material.

BOLD is a new spin-off brand from Miami-based smartphone maker BLU, which has been selling budget and mid-range phones for a number of years.

The BOLD lineup is “dedicated exclusively to premium flagship and flagship-like devices” with “the latest technology at incredible pricing,” and the plan is to only launch one or two phones per year under the new brand, starting with the BOLD N1.

Specs include:

6.4 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display

MediaTek Helio P70 processor

4GB RAM

128GB storage

13MP pop-up selfie camera

16MP + 5MP (depth) rear cameras

3,500 mAh battery

18W fast charging support

Qi wireless charging

3.5mm headphone jack

USB-C

In-display fingerprint sensor

Android 9 Pie

3G bands: 850/900/1700/1900/2100

4G bands: 4G LTE 1/2/3/4/7/8/12/13/17/28

The BOLD N1 is available from Amazon for $250, or for a limited time you can pick one up directly from the BOLDPHONE website for $200 thanks to a limited-time instant rebate.

