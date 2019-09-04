Asus unveils a 1.9 pound laptop with a 14 inch display

Asus calls the upcoming AsusPro B9 B9450FA “the world’s lightest 14-inch business laptop,” and it’s kind of hard to argue.

Weighing in at just 880 grams (about 1.94 pounds), the laptop is a little lighter than the 890 gram Acer Swift 7 I reviewed this summer, and that model’s not aimed at business customers.

The AsusPro B9, meanwhile, has a MIL-STD 810G tested case, a number pad built into the touchpad, and other premium features. It should also be more powerful, thanks for support for up to a 10th-gen Intel Core processor.

Asus says the AsusPro B9 B9450FA should be available in the first quarter of 2020.

While the company hasn’t shared detailed specs yet, we do know that it features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 802.11ax WiFi support, and up to two 1TB PCIe solid state drives.

It has a 94-percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to slim bezels on each side of the screen. But Asus still managed to squeeze a webcam and microphone array into the small bezel above the display.

Other features include a fingerprint sensor, Harman Kardon audio, a full-sized HDMI port and a mini Ethernet port, plus a headphone jack and full-sized USB port. The lack of any visible power jack suggests that the notebook will come with a USB-C power adapter.