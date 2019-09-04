Asus ROG Phone II gaming smartphone hits Europe for €899 and up

The Asus ROG Phone II is a smartphone aimed at gamers… and like laptops and desktops aimed at that crowd, it packs in a whole bunch of features.

First launched in China earlier this summer, the Asus ROG Phone II is set to launch in Europe this month for €899 and up.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, features a 6,000 mAh battery and 30 watt fast-charging support, and sports a 6.6 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and 49ms touch latency.

It has 12GB of RAM, a 24MP front-facing camera, and dual rear cameras (with a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP, 125-degree wide-angle camera).

Asus has also introduced a new ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition model with 1TB of storage, 4G LTE Cat 20 support, and a matte black case. It’s priced at €1199, which is a pretty hefty premium over the €899 starting price for a model with 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

But since the phone doesn’t have a microSD card reader, I suppose this might be the only way to opt for a model with additional storage space if 512GB doesn’t seem like enough.

Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, quad microphones, a headphone jack, two USB-C ports, and support for a range of optional docking stations and other accessories that take advantage of that extra USB port.

