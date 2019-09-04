Asus ROG Phone II gaming smartphone hits Europe for €899 and up

The Asus ROG Phone II is a smartphone aimed at gamers… and like laptops and desktops aimed at that crowd, it packs in a whole bunch of features.
First launched in China earlier this summer, the Asus ROG Phone II is set to launch in Europe this month for €899 and up.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, features a 6,000 mAh battery and 30 watt fast-charging support, and sports a 6.6 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel AMOLED display with a 120 Hz screen refresh rate and 49ms touch latency.
It has 12GB of RAM, a 24MP front-facing camera, and dual rear cameras (with a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP, 125-degree wide-angle camera).
Asus has also introduced a new ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition model with 1TB of storage, 4G LTE Cat 20 support, and a matte black case. It’s priced at €1199, which is a pretty hefty premium over the €899 starting price for a model with 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage.
But since the phone doesn’t have a microSD card reader, I suppose this might be the only way to opt for a model with additional storage space if 512GB doesn’t seem like enough.
Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, quad microphones, a headphone jack, two USB-C ports, and support for a range of optional docking stations and other accessories that take advantage of that extra USB port.
via Android Police and Tom’s Hardware
So China gets the phone earlier than Europe….
…and while they get it for ~$500, the rest of the world gets it for ~$1,000. Sure, good logic.
While this is the best phone in the world for so many reasons, it isn’t worth more than ~$500 for two big reasons:
– Lack of Waterproofing and/or Removable Battery
– Size is too large to fit into a pocket
– oh, and they definitely could have added microSD card, AndroidOne support to it, and made it less “boy-gamer” design orientated.