Asus Chromebook Flip C433 coming in October (it’s a lot like the C434)

The new Asus Chromebook Flip C433 is a convertible laptop with a 14 inch full HD display, an Intel Amber Lake-Y processor, and a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand modes.

Under the hood it’s virtually identical to the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 launched earlier this year… which helps explain the nearly-identical model numbers.

The key differences are in the design: the new model has side-firing speakers on the left and right sides where they won’t be obscured if you’re using the computer in tablet mode. Corners also look a little more square-like.

According to the Asus comparison tool, the new model is also a tiny bit larger and heavier than the Chromebook Flip C434, but the differences are pretty slight. A bigger difference may be the display: the Asus Chromebook Flip C433 has one that supports 45 percent NTSC color gamut, while the C434 supports 72 percent NTSC color gamut.

Other specs are largely the same, including:

CPU options: Intel Core m3-8100Y/Core i5-8200Y/Core i7-8500Y

Memory: Up to 8GB of LPDDR3-1866 MHz (onboard)

eMMC storage: 32GB/64GB/128GB

Webcam: HD

WiFi: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth: 4.0

Keyboard: backlit chiclet-style

Ports: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, Headset jack

Battery: 48 Wh

Both models weigh about 3.2 pounds and measure about 0.6 inches thick.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C433 will be available in the UK in October for £499 and up. There’s no word on pricing or availability for other markets yet.

