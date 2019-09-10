Apple’s new iPad sports a 10.2 inch display and $329 starting price

Apple’s 7th-gen iPad has the same $329 starting price as last year’s model. It also has the same Apple A10 Fusion processor and support for the original Apple Pencil (but not the newer Apple Pencil 2).

But the new 2019 iPad has a bigger screen — Apple has moved from a 9.7 inch Retina display to a 10.2 inch Retina display. The new model also supports optional accessories including a full-sized Smart Keyboard

The 7th-gen iPad is up for pre-order today and it should be available in stores starting September 30th.

The tablet features a 2160 x 1620 pixel display with support for up to 500-nits of brightness. The 6th-gen model featured a 2048 x 1536 pixel display, but since it was a smaller screen, both tablet had the same number of pixels per inch: 264.

The new model is a little bigger, at 9.8″ x 6.8″ x 0.3″ and 1.1 pounds, compared with 9.4″ x 6.6″ x 0.3″ and 1 pounds.

Other features for the new entry-level iPad include an 8MP rear camera, a 1.2MP front-facing camera, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the home button, stereo speakers, a Lightning port, and a headphone jack.

The iPad supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2.

WiFi-only models will sell for $329 and up, while prices start at $459 for a 4G LTE model.

Possibly the most interesting thing about the new iPad is that it’ll be the first device to ship with iPadOS out of the box.

First announced earlier this year, iPadOS will also be available as an update for other compatible iPads on September 30th. But given the emphasis on making iPads work as productivity devices with support for mice, keyboards, and digital pens, it’s interesting that the key features of the first iPad designed to ship with the operating system include increased screen real estate and support for a keyboard cover.

That said, iPadOS is basically just a modified version of iOS that’s optimized for tablets, which means that for the most part the user interface will look familiar to long-time users, and most older apps should work with the new operating system.

