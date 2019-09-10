Apple Reveals Colorful iPhone 11 and Beastly iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

It’s iPhone day, and there’s a lot to unpack! Apple has just finished revealing its fall 2019 models: the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Right off the bat you’ll notice the change in naming. The R model is now simply the base iPhone and higher-end models are now Pro, as with the iMac and iPad.

The iPhone 11 ships with iOS 13 and is powered by Apple’s new A13 Bionic chip, which Apple once again says is the most powerful you’ll find in a smartphone. The front-facing camera has been upgraded to a 12MP sensor, matching the dual 12MP wide and ultra-wide shooters on the back. Both front and back cameras are now capable of recording 4K and slow-motion video.

The iPhone 11 is also equipped with Wi-Fi 6, boasts faster Face ID unlocking, and lasts a full hour longer than the XR between recharges. Prices start at $699 and Apple is offering 6 color choices: white, black, purple, yellow, green, and a Product RED edition.

Next up is the iPhone 11 Pro. It has the same A13 Bionic processor under the hood, but plenty of big upgrades surrounding it. On the back of the phone there’s a three-camera array – wide, ultra-wide, and a 4x optical telephoto. They’ll soon be able to take advantage of a feature Apple calls Deep Fusion, which captures 9 images and uses software wizardry to reduce noise and crank up detail at the same time.

Flip it over and you’ll discover the new Super Retina XDR display. The custom OLED panel measures 5.8 inches from corner to corner and packs 458 pixels per inch with a 2,000,000 to 1 contrast ratio. In direct sunlight, brightness tops out at 800 nits. When you’re checking out HDR photos or HDR10 video, the iPhone 11 Pro can crank it all the way up to 1200 nits.

For the iPhone 11 Pro Max, Apple stretched the display to 6.5 inches. In addition to being bigger, better, and brighter, the Super Retina XDR display is also more efficient. Along with the A13 chip it’s a big reason that the battery that lasts 4 hours longer on the iPhone 11 Pro and 5 hours longer on the Pro Max.

While the battery lasts longer, you still won’t be able to recharge the iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max wirelessly. You will be able to charge them faster, thanks to an 18W charger.

Like the iPhone 11, the Pro and Pro Max also bring Wi-Fi 6, quicker Face ID unlocks, and iOS 13.

Pricing jumps to $999 for the iPhone 11 Pro and $1099 for the Pro Max. They’re available in a more muted range of colors: silver, space grey, gold, and midnight green.