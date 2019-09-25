Amazon’s new eero mesh WiFi system sells for $99 and up

The latest version of Amazon’s eero mesh WiFi system is the most affordable to date: a single router sells for $99.

But like any mesh networking system, the idea is that you can use multiple devices throughout your home to ensure a stronger signal. While Amazon says a single eero route can cover up to 1,500 square feet, the company also sells a 3-pack for $249. It should blanket up to a 5,000 square foot home with WiFi.

The latest model also returns to an earlier concept: a 3-pack really gives you three identical routers that you can use interchangeable. the previous-gen eero system consisted of a router + two beacons that could be used as extenders.

That said, the older model is still available for $399, and the primary router supports tri-band WiFi if that’s something you need.

The new routers are pretty compact, measuring about 3.9″ x 2.4″ and each model features two Gigabit Ethernet ports and a USB-C port for power.

Each supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 LTE.

press release