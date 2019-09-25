Amazon Echo Show now comes in 5, 8, and 10 inch models

A few months after introducing the Echo Show 5, Amazon has added another model to its Echo Show line of smart displays.

The Amazon Echo Show 8 features an 8 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel touchscreen display, 10 watt stereo speakers, and a 1MP front-facing camera (with a shutter that covers it when it’s not in use.

With a $130 price tag, the new model is $50 more than an Echo Show 5, but $100 less than the 10.1 inch Echo Show.

The Echo Show 8 is up for pre-order starting today and it should ship November 21st.

The new model has the same screen resolution as the 10.1 inch model, but a smaller display. That means graphics will be sharper, but smaller.

Amazon’s latest smart display measures about 7.9″ x 5.4″ x 3.9″ and features four microphones on the top, along with a camera shutter button.

There’s a 3.5mm audio jack on the back in case you want to plug in headphones or another speaker.

Amazon says the Echo Show 8 supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth, which allows you to use it as a standalone device or as a Bluetooth speaker that can play audio from your mobile device. Or you can stream audio from the Echo Show 8 to a Bluetooth speaker.

The display is powered by the same MediaTek MT8163 processor used in the Echo Show 5, but the larger model appears to be a bit more power hungry since it comes with a 30W power adapter rather than the 15W charger that comes with the 5.5 inch model.



