Amazon adds wearable to its Echo lineup (Echo Buds, Echo Frames, and Echo Loop)

Amazon unveiled 8 new Echo products today, including updates to its smart speaker and smart display lineup.

But the company is also entering new territory with a line of wearable Echo devices that let you interact with the company’s Alexa voice service on the go.

Amazon’s Echo Buds are $130 wireless, noise-cancelling earbuds with Alexa baked in. They’re up for pre-order today and should ship October 30th.

The new Echo Loop is a $130 smart ring that you wear on a finger. And Amazon’s $180 Echo Frames are a pair of Alexa-enabled smart frames for glasses that the company says feature all-day battery life (but no display) Both of those are “Day 1 Editions” devices that are only available by invitation for now.

The first wearable to ship are basically a set of premium truly wireless earbuds designed to connect to Alexa on the go through an app that runs on your smartphone. But you can also use Siri or Google Assistant by tapping and holding the Echo Buds to use the native voice assistant for your phone.

Amazon’s first truly wireless earbuds feature two outer microphones and one internal one to help reduce ambient noise when you’re talking to Alexa. And they feature Bose Active Noise Reduction technology to help you hear music or other audio.

The earbuds should last for up to five hours on a charge, and they come with a charging case that should give you up to an extra 15 hours of use before you need to recharge the case.

Amazon’s Echo Buds aren’t entirely waterproof, but the company says they’re IPX4-rated, which means they can survive an encounter with sweat, light rain, or splashes of water.

You wear this device like a pair of glasses… but it’s not a smart display. In fact, Amazon Echo Frames have no display at all — it’s literally just a pair of frames. That means you can add your own prescription lenses if you like… but it also means you can wear an Alexa-enabled gadget all day… if you like.

The frames feature four beamforming speakers to direct audio toward your ear without the covering your ears while minimizing the sound heard by those around you.

In addition to allowing you to interact with Alexa, make phone calls, or receive reminders throughout the day, the smart frames can play smartphone notifications for you — but thanks to a VIP Filter feature you can restrict the system to only playing the most important. When there’s an alert, you can swipe the frames to hear the notification.

Since there’s no power-hungry screen, Amazon says the Echo Frames should get all day battery life while still remaining lightweight.

Don’t wear glasses, but want Alexa with you wherever you go? Now Alexa comes in ring form.

Slip it on your finger, click the action button, and you can talk to Alexa through the ring’s two microphones. It also has a tiny built-in speaker and the ability to vibrate to let you know when a phone call or other notification arrives on your phone.

Amazon says the Echo Loop gets all day battery life and takes about 90 minutes to charge.

The ring is water resistant, scratch-resistant, and comes in small, medium, large, and extra-large sizes.