14-inch Acer Swift 3 with Intel Ice Lake coming soon for $700 and up

The new Acer Swift 3 isn’t quite as thin, light or stylish as the new Acer Swift 5. But weighing just 2.6 pounds and measuring just 15.95mm (0.6 inches), it’s still pretty compact for a notebook with a 14 inch full HD display.

And that’s not bad for a laptop with a starting price of $700 (which is $200 less than the base price for the new Swift 5).

Both laptops launch in Europe in September, both are headed to North America in November, and both support up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake processor with Iris Plus graphics and feature optional support for NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

The Swift 3 will be available with up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of PCIe solid state storage.

The notebook supports 802.11ax WiFi, features Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, and USB Type-A ports, and Acer says it has an 84-percent screen-to-body ratio thanks to screen bezels that are just 4.37mm.

Acer will offer “steel grey” and “millennial pink” color options, although the company’s promotional images also show a third color which appears to be turquoise or some other bluish, greenish hue. The images also show what appears to be a fingerprint reader.