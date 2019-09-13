$13 ZeroPi is a tiny headless computer with Gigabit Ethernet

FriendlyElec’s latest tiny computer is really tiny, measuring just about 1.6″ x 1.6″ (40mm x 40mm). The ZeroPi is also cheap, selling for just $13.
What you get for that price is a single-board computer with a 1.2 GHz Allwinner H3 quad-core ARM Cortex-A7 procesor, 512MB of RAM, Gigabit Ethernet, and a microSD card reader. It has a micro USB port for power and a USB 2.0 Type-A port for data.
What you don’t get is any sort of video output — the ZeroPi is meant to be used as a headless computer.
That means you can use it as a file server, or as the basis for other electronics projects.
FriendlyElec says the ZeroPi supports the Linux-based Ubuntu Core 16.04 and OpenWrt operating systems, and you can find more details about setting up the software at the ZeroPi Wiki.
As CNX-Software notes, this isn’t FriendlyElec’s first tiny computer in this form factor. The ZeroPi looks a lot like the NanoPi Neo, but the new model has faster Ethernet support, optional support for SPI flash, and lacks GPIO expansion headers.
While the ZeroPi is priced at $13, FriendlyElec also sells accessories including cases, heat sinks, power supplies, and microSD cards. There’s a $5 “metal combo” option that includes a heat sink and metal case, for example, or you can add a clear acrylic case to your order for just $1.
If they can shrink the gigabit internet connectors like they did for usbC maybe they can get future versions down to compact flash form factor
Looks like an inexpensive pihole board. If it is fine with 500mA, it could be powered with one of the router’s usb ports.