13.3 inch Onyx BOOX Max3 is more E Ink tablet than eReader

The latest E Ink device from Onyx features a 13.3 inch, 2200 x 1650 pixel E Ink display with support for capacitive touch input or a pressure-sensitive Wacom pen.

The Onyx BOOX Max3 looks like a big eReader. But it’s got a bunch of features that make it more like a multi-purpose tablet. It features a USB Type-C port, a fingerprint reader, 5GHz WiFi, stereo speakers, dual microphones, and Android 9.0 software.

Onyx unveiled the Onyx BOOX Max3 at the IFA show in Berlin this week, and it’s available for order from the Onyx website for $860 and up.

Of course, for that price you could buy three Amazon Kindle Oasis eReaders, a Fire HD 8, and still have some money left over.

But there aren’t many devices with E Ink screens featuring those specs.

The BOOX Max3 also packs a 2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage as well as a microSD card reader.

It also features a 4,300 mAh battery, Bluetooth 4.1 support, and an HDMI port that allows you to use the eReader as a monitor.

The tablet/eReader measures 12.2″ x 9″ x 0.3″ and weighs 1.1 pounds.