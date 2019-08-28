ZTE Axon 10 Pro comes to America for $550 and up

The ZTE Axon 10 Pro is a smartphone with a 6.5 inch, FHD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 256GB of storage, at least 8GB of RAM, and a starting price of $550.

While I wouldn’t exactly call this a flagship phone with a mid-range price tag, the price is probably one of the phone’s most attractive features at a time when the prices of flagships has been creeping ever-upward.

First unveiled in May, the ZTE Axon 10 Pro is now up for pre-order in the United States, and it should begin shipping to customers in early September.

B&H is taking pre-orders for two models:

The retailer is also throwing in a 10,500 mAh power bank and a 3-month pre-paid Mint Mobile SIM card for no additional charge.

The smartphone features a 6.47 inch, 2340 x 1080 pixel display, an aluminum alloy body, an in-display fingerprint sensor and support for facial recognition, and a microSD card reader with support for up to 2TB of removable storage.

While there’s no headphone jack, the phone does come with a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter.

There’s a 20MP front-facing camera built into a small notch, and the phone features an AI portrait mode that allows you to snap selfies with a blurred background.

On the back of the phone, there’s a 48MP primary camera, a 20MP wide-angle camera (125 degrees, and an 8MP 3X telephoto camera.

ZTE says the phone supports up to 20X digital zoom, but you’re probably going to get sharper photos if you stick to 3X optical or 5X hybrid zoom.

Possibly the most interesting thing about the ZTE Axon 10 Pro is that the Chinese phone maker is producing new flagships at all. The company had a rough 2018 as it dealt with the fallout of trade restrictions imposed and then revoked by the US government and for a while it wasn’t clear at all if the company would survive.