Zotac introduces Magnus Mini Creator PC with NVIDIA RTX graphics

Zotac’s latest compact desktop computer measures 2.45 inches thick and features support for up to an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics.

The new Zotac ZBOX Magnus E Series Creator PCs are aimed at folks looking for a compact machine for video editing, graphic design, or other activities which benefit from high-power hardware, compact design, and support for a lot of displays (you can connect up to four).

Pricing and availability details haven’t been announced yet, but here’s what we do know about the little computers.

They pack the following connectivity features:

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x Killer 2.5 Gbps Ethernet

2 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C (front and back)

1 x USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A (front)

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A (rear)

2 x HDMI 2.0b (3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz)

1 x DisplayPort 1.4 (4096 x 2160 @ 60 Hz)

SD card reader

There are two models: the Magnus EN52060V features an Intel Core i5-9300H quad-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 2060 graphics, while the Magnus EN72070V has an Intel Core i7-9750H hexa-core processor and NVIDIA RTX 2070 graphics.

Both models support up to 32GB of DDR4-2666/2400 RAM and have two SODIMM slots, and both have a 2.5 inch drive bay and and M.2 2242/2280 PCIe x4 slot for storage.

Zotac will offer the computers in barebones and Windows editions, with the Windows models coming with 8GB of RAM, a 128GB M.2 SSD and a 1TB hard drive.