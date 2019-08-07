Wine on Windows lets you run Windows apps… on Windows (through Windows Subsystem for Linux)

Wine is a compatibility layer that makes it possible to run some Windows applications on non-Windows operating systems including Linux and macOS.
So naturally some folks have been trying for years to see if they could run Wine on Windows for no particularly good reason.
Up until recently it hasn’t really been possible. Now it is.
To repeat — there’s no particularly good reason to do this. But that didn’t stop David Gerard from figuring out the steps and posting them online.
So here’s the deal: Windows 10 includes an optional Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). It’s aimed at developers who want to use native GNU/Linux command-line tools without switching computers or booting into a different OS.
But folks have been finding ways to push the limits of WSL for just about as long as it’s been around.
Getting Wine up basically involves enabling the Windows Subsystem for Linux, installing Ubuntu from the Microsoft Store, setting the display environment variable by hand, and then installing VcXsrv in order to get an X.org display server (so you can run Linux programs with a graphical user interface).
You can find step-by-step instructions at Gerard’s blog.
So now you can run some (but not all) Windows apps in Windows… by routing them through a Linux-based Windows compatibility layer.
Or, you know… you could just run them using Windows.
Theoretically this could open the door to running outdated 16-bit Windows apps that may no longer be supported by modern versions of the operating system. But at this point WSL only support 64-bit binaries (although the upcoming WSL 2 will support 32-bit).
Update: Gerard has figured out how to run 32-bit binaries using qemu to emulate 32-bit architecture. You can find instructions at the bottom of his blog post.
via Hacker News
Windows Os within linux os within windows os within your computer. Back to square 1…
Obviously the next step is boot Virtualbox for Windows on WINE, emulate a FreeBSD machine with it and run MAME on that.
We need to go deeper.
Run Window on Virtual Box on Linux, then Windows Subsystem for Linux, then wine
“Theoretically this could open the door to running outdated 16-bit Windows apps that may no longer be supported by modern versions of the operating system. But at this point WSL only support 64-bit binaries (although the upcoming WSL 2 will support 32-bit).”
Being able to run old Windows software that is no longer supported under Windows 10 could make this very useful indeed. I have software that won’t run correctly past Windows XP. It’d be nice to be able to run that on a more modern version of Windows.
You can always do that in a Virtual Machine.
Comp Sci and math do go together, hand in hand for that “wondrous;” ability to abstract away all meaning. Head in the clouds.
Original poster here – I just got 32-bit working as well, and I’ve extended the original blog post.
Still can’t get Encarta 97 to install though … maybe for someone with a longer attention span to attempt 😉
Brilliant! Thanks for the update!