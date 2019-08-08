VAIO SX12 now available in the US (Smallest laptop with a VGA port?)

The VAIO SX12 is a 2 pound laptop with a 12.5 inch display and a buck-the-trend attitude toward ports. Among other things, it has full-sized HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet jacks, at a time when some other thin-and-light notebooks are going nearly all-in on Thunderbolt 3.

First unveiled in July, the VAIO SX12 is now available in the United States for $1199 and up.

That’s not exactly a great price for a notebook with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage, especially now that notebooks with 10th-gen Intel chips are starting to ship.

But good luck finding one this compact with a VGA port… if that’s something you need (and a dongle won’t suffice).

If you do need beefier specs, the VAIO SX12 is available with up to a Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. But a top-of-the-line model will est you back $2199.

The two things that make this laptop special are its size and it’s ports, so let’s take a closer look at those: the VAIO SX12 measures 11.3″ x 8″ x 0.7″ at its thickest point, and it weighs 1.97 pounds.

In addition to HDMI, VGA, and Gigabit Ethernet ports, it has a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Power Delivery support and support for DisplayPort (1.2) video output. There’s also a USB 3.1 Type-A port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a headset jack, an SD card reader, a 1MP webcam, and stereo microphones.

The VAIO SX12 has a 12.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte non-touch display and features LPDDR3 2133 MHz memory. All models ship with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit software.

