VAIO SX12 now available in the US (Smallest laptop with a VGA port?)

The VAIO SX12 is a 2 pound laptop with a 12.5 inch display and a buck-the-trend attitude toward ports. Among other things, it has full-sized HDMI, VGA, and Ethernet jacks, at a time when some other thin-and-light notebooks are going nearly all-in on Thunderbolt 3.
First unveiled in July, the VAIO SX12 is now available in the United States for $1199 and up.
That’s not exactly a great price for a notebook with an Intel Core i5-8265U processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of solid state storage, especially now that notebooks with 10th-gen Intel chips are starting to ship.
But good luck finding one this compact with a VGA port… if that’s something you need (and a dongle won’t suffice).
If you do need beefier specs, the VAIO SX12 is available with up to a Core i7-8565U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. But a top-of-the-line model will est you back $2199.
The two things that make this laptop special are its size and it’s ports, so let’s take a closer look at those: the VAIO SX12 measures 11.3″ x 8″ x 0.7″ at its thickest point, and it weighs 1.97 pounds.
In addition to HDMI, VGA, and Gigabit Ethernet ports, it has a USB 3.1 Type-C port with Power Delivery support and support for DisplayPort (1.2) video output. There’s also a USB 3.1 Type-A port, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a headset jack, an SD card reader, a 1MP webcam, and stereo microphones.
The VAIO SX12 has a 12.5 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel matte non-touch display and features LPDDR3 2133 MHz memory. All models ship with Windows 10 Pro 64-bit software.
via Windows Central
Interesting picture to show all the ports.
I still think with the amount of USB tools to connect to Printer, to external hard drive and so on that several USB ports are necessary in case of mechanical damage when ‘jamming’ a plug in.