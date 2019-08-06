System76 Adder WS is a Linux laptop with a 4K OLED display

Linux computer company System76 sells a range of laptops that come with a choice of Ubuntu Linux or the company’s own Pop!_OS operating systems. The latest addition is a 15.6 inch mobile workstation that will be the company’s first laptop with a 4K OLED display.

The System76 Adder WS is set to go on sale August 8th.

System76 says the laptop will be available feature NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics, a 15.6 inch, 3840 x 2160 pixel glossy OLED display, and support for:

Up to 32GB of DDR4-3000 or 64GB of DDR4-2666 RAM

Intel Core i7-9750H or Intel Core i9-9980HK processor

Other features include:

2.5″ drive bay

2 M.2 slots for SATA or PCIe NVMe drives

Gigabit Ethernet

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

HDMI

Mini DisplayPort

Mic and headphone jacks

Stereo speakers

1MP webcam

1 x Thunderbolt 3

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

3 x USB 3.0 Type-A

SD card reader

62 Wh battery (removable)

Measuring 14.1″ x 10.2″ x 1.8″ and weighing about 5.5 pounds, the Adder WS is a bit larger than the laptops I usually write about. But it will be one of the most powerful laptops to ship with GNU/Linux software rather than Windows or macOS when it goes on sale later this week.

System76 hasn’t announced pricing yet, but if I had to guess I’d say “a lot.”