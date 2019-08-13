Snap’s Spectacles 3 coming in November, can record 3D video

I’ve never seen anyone wearing Snap Spectacles in the wild, but somebody must be buying the company’s wearable cameras/glasses because Snap keeps making them.
The latest version adds a second camera, support for 3D video recording, and a much higher price tag.
Snap Spectacles 3 are up for pre-order for $380, and they’re set to begin shipping in November.
Previous Spectacles were basically sunglasses with a built-in camera. Spectacles 3 are sunglasses with two built-in cameras, allowing it to add depth to your photos and videos. It also features a 4-microphone array for capturing audio and an LED light to let people know when you’re recording.
The company is also adding support for 3D effects. You can snap a still 3D photo that lets you tilt your phone to see it from different angles in Snapchat, for example. Or you can add 3D filters to a video.
Spectacles 3 can record up to 60 seconds of video at a time when you tap a button on top of the glasses. Or you can press and hold the button for a still photo.
Once you’ve captured images or video, you can share them to an iPhone or Android device for editing and sharing through Snapchat or exporting to your camera roll.
I have never seen anyone wearing these either. Who is buying this?