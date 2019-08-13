Snap’s Spectacles 3 coming in November, can record 3D video

I’ve never seen anyone wearing Snap Spectacles in the wild, but somebody must be buying the company’s wearable cameras/glasses because Snap keeps making them.

The latest version adds a second camera, support for 3D video recording, and a much higher price tag.

Snap Spectacles 3 are up for pre-order for $380, and they’re set to begin shipping in November.

Previous Spectacles were basically sunglasses with a built-in camera. Spectacles 3 are sunglasses with two built-in cameras, allowing it to add depth to your photos and videos. It also features a 4-microphone array for capturing audio and an LED light to let people know when you’re recording.

The company is also adding support for 3D effects. You can snap a still 3D photo that lets you tilt your phone to see it from different angles in Snapchat, for example. Or you can add 3D filters to a video.

Spectacles 3 can record up to 60 seconds of video at a time when you tap a button on top of the glasses. Or you can press and hold the button for a still photo.

Once you’ve captured images or video, you can share them to an iPhone or Android device for editing and sharing through Snapchat or exporting to your camera roll.

press release