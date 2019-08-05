Report: Intel Gemini Lake Refresh low-power chips are on the way

Intel’s upcoming 10th-gen Core “Ice Lake” processors may be blurring the lines between low-power Y-series chips and higher-performance U-series processors, but Intel is also continuing to crank out cheaper, lower-power Celeron and Pentium “Gemini Lake“chips based on its Atom-based “Goldmont Plus” architecture.

Now it looks like a new set of Gemini Lake Refresh processors are on the way.

According to FanlessTech, we can expect new processors with higher clock speeds later this year/early in 2020.

There aren’t a lot of details at the moment, but it looks like the new chips will be based on the same 14nm Goldmont Plus architecture as current-gen Gemini Lake chips, and they’ll have the same Intel UHD graphics and the same cache. But they’ll support higher frequencies.

For example, the current-gen Intel Pentium J5005 processor is a 10 watt chip with a base frequencies of 1.5 GHz and a top speed of 2.8 GHz. The next-gen Pentium J5040 is expected to have 2 GHz base frequency and support burst speeds up to 3.2 GHz.

FanlessTech reports that we can expect the following new chips:

Celeron N4020

Celeron N4120

Pentium N5030

Celeron J4025

Celeron J4125

Pentium J5040

The N-series chips are likely to be 6 watt processors aimed at laptops, tablets, and other mobile or low-power devices. They will most likely be updated versions of the 2017-era Celeron N4000 (dual-core), Celeron N4100 (quad-core), and Pentium N5000 (quad-core) processors.

J-series chips tend to be 10 watt processors designed for mini-desktops and the new chips will most likely be updates to the current Celeron J4005 (dual-core), Celeron J4105 (quad-core), and Pentium J5005 (quad-core) processors.

While Intel has yet to officially confirm plans for a Gemini Lake Refresh, this is all in keeping with a leaked roadmap published by Tweakers.net earlier this year… except that the Gemini Lake Refresh was originally expected to launch in the second quarter of 2019 rather than Q3 or Q4.