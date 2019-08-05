Report: Intel Gemini Lake Refresh low-power chips are on the way

Intel’s upcoming 10th-gen Core “Ice Lake” processors may be blurring the lines between low-power Y-series chips and higher-performance U-series processors, but Intel is also continuing to crank out cheaper, lower-power Celeron and Pentium “Gemini Lake“chips based on its Atom-based “Goldmont Plus” architecture.
Now it looks like a new set of Gemini Lake Refresh processors are on the way.
According to FanlessTech, we can expect new processors with higher clock speeds later this year/early in 2020.
There aren’t a lot of details at the moment, but it looks like the new chips will be based on the same 14nm Goldmont Plus architecture as current-gen Gemini Lake chips, and they’ll have the same Intel UHD graphics and the same cache. But they’ll support higher frequencies.
For example, the current-gen Intel Pentium J5005 processor is a 10 watt chip with a base frequencies of 1.5 GHz and a top speed of 2.8 GHz. The next-gen Pentium J5040 is expected to have 2 GHz base frequency and support burst speeds up to 3.2 GHz.
FanlessTech reports that we can expect the following new chips:
- Celeron N4020
- Celeron N4120
- Pentium N5030
- Celeron J4025
- Celeron J4125
- Pentium J5040
The N-series chips are likely to be 6 watt processors aimed at laptops, tablets, and other mobile or low-power devices. They will most likely be updated versions of the 2017-era Celeron N4000 (dual-core), Celeron N4100 (quad-core), and Pentium N5000 (quad-core) processors.
J-series chips tend to be 10 watt processors designed for mini-desktops and the new chips will most likely be updates to the current Celeron J4005 (dual-core), Celeron J4105 (quad-core), and Pentium J5005 (quad-core) processors.
While Intel has yet to officially confirm plans for a Gemini Lake Refresh, this is all in keeping with a leaked roadmap published by Tweakers.net earlier this year… except that the Gemini Lake Refresh was originally expected to launch in the second quarter of 2019 rather than Q3 or Q4.
This is why we need for ARM chips to be available for W/10…the low cost/ low power scene is stagnant because Intel is the only player!
except ARM devices are expensive, same as core m.
I hope we see some decent Mini PCs with that J5040. The J5005 NUC was rather short lived, and was actually hard to find in stock.
Another year, another minuscule Intel refresh… I really hope this recent competition from AMD continues. A stagnant Intel is bad for everyone.