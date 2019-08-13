Orange Pi Zero2 mini PC supports Android & Linux, measures 2.2 inches wide

About three years after launching a tiny single-board computer called the Orange Pi Zero, the folks at Shenzhen Xunlong are introducing a Orange Pie Zero2 with a faster processor, an HDMI port, and other upgrades.

It still measures just 2.2″ x 2.2″ across, making it one of the smallest single-board computers I’m aware of to feature a 64-bit, quad-core processor and full-sized USB, HDMI, and Ethernet ports.

The Orange Pi Zero2 isn’t available for purchase yet, but CNX-Software has a few pictures and a run-down of the key specs:

Allwinner H6 ARM Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor with ARM Mali-T720 graphics

512MB of LPDDR3 RAM

4GB of eMMC flash storage

MicroSD card reader (up to 32GB)

HDMI 2.0a port

10/100 Ethernet

802.11b/g/n WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and micro USB 2.0 ports

26-pin Raspberry Pi-compatible header

Other features include an IR receiver, power and status LED lights, a microphone, and support for 5V power adapters that plug into the micro USB port. The system is said to support 10-bit H.265 HEVC video decoding at up to 4K/60Hz resolutions.

There’s no word on the price or release date, but as CNX-Software notes, a larger Orange Pi device with similar hardware sells for about $20, while the latest version of the Orange Pie Zero LTS with less powerful hardware is currently priced at about $8 and up.