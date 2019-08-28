Oppo launches Reno 2 smartphone family (quad cameras plus a pop-up selfie cam)

The Oppo Reno 2, Reno 2 Z, and Reno 2 F smartphones will go on sale in India in September, with prices starting at around $415 for a line of phones with large AMOLED displays, a pop-up selfie camera, four rear cameras, and a 4,000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

But there are some differences in the cameras, processors, and other key features.

The Oppo Reno 2 sports a 6.55 inch, FHD+ AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor, and a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage or 8GB or RAM and 256GB of storage.

It features the unusual “shark fin” style pop-up camera first introduced with the original Oppo Reno 5X. And it sports an in-display fingerprint sensor. The result is a phone that’s nearly all-screen on the front.

The rear camera system consists of:

48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera

13MP telephoto camera (with support for 5X hybrid zoom)

8MP wide-angle camera (116 degrees)

2MP monochrome sensor

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 802.11ac WiFi, and Android 9 Pie with Oppo’s ColorOS 6.1 user interface.

The Oppo Reno 2 Z has a similar design and overall specs, but it features a MediaTek Helio P90 processor instead of a Snapdragon chip, a smaller pop-up camera section (rather than a shark fin mechanism), and it lacks telephoto zoom. Instead, its cameras include:

48MP Sony IMX 586

8MP wide-angle (119 degrees)

2MP monochrome

2MP monochrome 2MP depth-sensing camera

Finally, there’s the Oppo Reno 2 F, which is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor and which features a 48MP Samsung G1 primary camera rather than a Sony camera. The other three cameras on this model are the same as on the Reno 2 Z.

All three phones feature 16MP front-facing cameras.

Like most Oppo phones, the new Reno 2 series probably won’t be coming to North America anytime soon. But in addition to India, the phones are up for pre-order in China, and they may be available in other markets in the not too distant future.

via @oppomobileindia, xda-developers, GSM Arena, and GizmoChina