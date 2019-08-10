One Netbook is developing a mini laptop with a 10th-gen Intel Core chip (One Mix X)

The next device from Chinese mini-laptop maker One Netbook may be a tiny computer powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core processor.

While there aren’t many other details yet, it’s likely to be convertible tablet-style computer with a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge, much like the company’s earlier products. And it’ll either be called the One Mix X or the One Netbook X.

One Netbook says it will begin beta testing the new model in about three months, which suggests it could be available for purchase in late 2019 or early 2020.

One Netbook is a subsidiary of Chinese PC maker Voyo, which has been producing tablets and mini-desktops for a few years.

The first One Netbook device was a 7 inch mini-laptop called the One Mix Yoga. It featured an Intel Atom processor, a 360-degree hinge, pen support, and a backlit keyboard. It’s since been updated to the One Mix 1S, with a Celeron 3965Y processor.

It was followed by the One Mix 2/2S Yoga line of devices with faster processors, a fingerprint sensor, and no backlit keyboard.

Most recently, the company started selling the One Mix 3/3S Yoga line of mini PCs which feature 8.4 inch displays, the best keyboard I’ve used so far on a laptop this small, and the return of illuminated keys.

It’s unclear what screen size the One Mix X will feature, or even which 10th-gen Intel processor it will have. While one of Intel’s recently released 9-12 watt Intel Ice Lake-Y chips would be an obvious choice, there are five options to choose from, including dual-core chips with Intel UHD graphics and quad-core versions with Intel Iris Plus graphics.

One Netbook may also not be using an Ice Lake chip at all. Intel’s 10th-gen Core lineup is also expected to include a set of as-yet unannounced chips code-named “Comet Lake.” Unlike Ice Lake processors, which are manufactured on a 10nm processor, Comet Lake chips are 14nm processors.

Anyway, we should find out more about the upcoming One Mix X in the coming months.