One Mix 1S Yoga mini-laptop giveaway

The One Mix 1S Yoga is a tiny laptop with a 7 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you fold the screen back for use in tablet mode, and support for an optional pressure-sensitive pen so you can write or draw on the screen.

It’s the new entry-level model from One Netbook, which also offers the One Mix 2 series (featuring more powerful processor options) and the One Mix 3 (with a larger, 8.4 inch display).

With a $440 price tag, the One Mix 1S Yoga is the most affordable of the bunch, and it’s a nice upgrade over the original One Mix 1 Yoga thanks to a speedier processor, faster storage and the addition of a fingerprint sensor.

The folks at One Netbook sent me a demo unit to review, and I think the little laptop offers a lot of bang for the buck. But you know what’s an even better price than $440? Free.

So let’s do a giveaway contest.

As a matter of policy, Liliputing does not keep items sent to us for review, and since One Netbook doesn’t want me to return the One Mix 1S Yoga, I’m going to give it away to a reader.

Bear in mind that this is a lightly used laptop, rather than a new-in-box device. Also, while it theoretically supports pen input, I seem to have somehow messed that up while performing a Windows reset. I’ll send a pen along with the mini-laptop, but you might want to keep an eye on the One Netbook download page to see if a pen driver is posted in the future.

But did I mention I’m giving it away for free?

The little laptop features a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display, an Intel Celeron 3965Y processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB PCIe solid state drive. It measures 7.2″ x 4.3″ x 0.7″ and it’s small enough to slide into a pocket (assuming you have rather deep pockets).

Because of the small size, there’s not room for a normal touchpad or a full-sized keyboard. Instead you get smallish keys that are awfully close to one another, and a few of which are in awkward places. And there’s an optical touch sensor in lieu of a touchpad.

So how do you enter for a chance to win?

Leave a comment on this site by 11:59PM Eastern Time on Monday, August 26th, 2019.

That’s pretty much it. But here are a few rules:

This contest is open to Liliputing readers with a valid shipping address in the continental United States (because overseas shipping is expensive and I’m footing the bill).

Please leave just one comment.

Please us a valid email address when you leave your comment so that I have a way to get in touch if you’re selected as the winner.

I’ll randomly select a winner from valid entries.

Once that person has been contacted, they’ll have 48 hours to respond. If they don’t respond within that time, I’ll pick a new winner.

Writers for Liliputing and close friends and family members are not eligible to win.

Neither is anyone who has won another Liliputing contest in the past 60 days.

Thanks again to One Netbook for providing me with this demo unit. If you’d like to buy one for yourself, GeekBuying is currently selling the One Mix 1S Yoga for $440.