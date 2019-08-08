Nubia Z20 smartphone with dual screens (front and back) coming in September

As smartphone bezels get slimmer, some folks have taken novel approaches to camera placement — putting it in a pop-up section, behind the screen, or even flipping the rear camera so it can face forward.

Then there’s Nubia.

Last year the Chinese phone maker unveiled the Nubia X smartphone with two cameras on the back and none on the front… but thanks to a second screen on the back of the phone, you could line up your shots without looking at the front.

Now the company is launching a new dual-screen phone called the Nubia Z20. It goes on sale in China August 16th, and should be available in the US, Canada, UK, and the European Union in September.

The front screen is a 6.42 inch FHD+ AMOLED display surrounded by slim bezels.

Flip the phone around and you’ll find a 5.1 inch HD+ AMOLED panel that blends into the phone’s body so that it’s virtually invisible when it’s not in use.

When you’re using the camera to snap a selfie or make a video call, the second screen springs to life. Like the display on the front of the phone, it’s a touchscreen, so you can also use it to adjust settings.

Speaking of cameras, the Nubia Z20 has three of them:

48MP primary camera with optical image stabilization

16MP ultra-wide angle camera (122.2 degree field of view)

8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom

Nubia says the phone supports 1920fps super slow motion recording and 10-bit HDR10 video recording. There’s also a night mode feature for low-light photography and a pro mode for advanced users.

Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, up to 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 3.0 storage, a 4,000 mAh battery, and support for up to 27 watt fast charging.

Nubia hasn’t announced global pricing yet, but here are the expected prices for the Chinese market:

6GB/128GB for about $500

8GB/128GB for about $525

8GB/512GB for about $600

Expect the phone to be a bit pricier in other markets.