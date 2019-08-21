MSI Prestige 14 laptop packs a 4K display, hexa-core Comet Lake processor

Intel says more than 90 new laptops powered by the company’s 10th-gen Core “Comet Lake” chips are on the way, with some models supporting up to a six-core Intel Core i7-10710U processor.

MSI is one of the first companies to introduce a laptop powered by that chip.

The MSI Prestige 14 is a premium laptop aimed at content-creators. In addition to a hexa-core processor, it supports up to a 4K display with 100-percent sRGB color gamut, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q graphics, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports.

It’s also a lot pricier than the new MSI Modern 14 laptop, with prices for the Prestige 14 expected to start at around $1399.

The notebook measures 12.6″ x 8.5″ x 0.6″ and has a starting weight of just 2.8 pounds. MSI is promising up to 14 hours of battery life, but I suspect real-world performance will be substantially lower.

MSI will offer the Prestige 14 with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of solid state storage. Other features include HDMI, USB 3.2 Gen 2, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.

There’s also a new MSI Prestige 15 notebook with similar specs, but a larger display, a bigger battery, and support for up to 64GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The larger model is still pretty compact, measuring 14.4″ x 9.2″ x 0.6″ and weighing about 3.7 pounds.

While I haven’t seen a pre-order page for the MSI Prestige 15 yet, the 15 inch model is up for pre-order from B&H in two configurations:

via Engadget and LaptopMag