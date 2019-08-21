MSI Modern 14 is a Comet Lake laptop for content creators priced at $749 and up

MSI’s laptop lineup has generally been dominated by gaming machines in recent years. But the company has recently started going after the content-creation market with a set of laptops featuring compact designs, decent specs, and somewhat more professional-looking cases.

The new MSI Modern 14 is also a heck of a lot more affordable than most of the company’s gaming laptops: prices start at $749 for this 14 inch thin-and-light notebook with an Intel Comet Lake processor.

The entry-level price gets you a 2.6 pound notebook with an Intel Core i5-10210U Comet Lake processor, a 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe of storage.

Want discrete graphics? $899 will get you a version with NVIDIA GeForce MX 250 graphics.

MSI will also offer configurations with up to an Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor and up to 32GB of RAM. The laptop is powered by a 50Wh battery.

Other features include two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack and an SD card reader. And the notebook features a fingerprint sensor in the touchpad, backlit keyboard and an aluminum body that measures 12.7″ x 8.7″ x 0.6″.

One unfortunate design element? The notebook’s 720p webcam is below the screen.

The MSI Modern 14 goes up for pre-order today and it should begin shipping in September.

via Engadget and LaptopMag