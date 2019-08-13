Motorola One Zoom quad-camera smartphone coming soon for $450 or so (leaks)

Motorola phone leaks appear to be dropping like flies these days. One of the more interesting smartphones the company has in the works is an upper mid-range model with a focus on camera features.

The Motorola One Zoom is a smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS storage plus a microSD card reader for removable storage.

But it’s the four cameras on the back of this Motorola One Zoom that make it a bit unusual for a smartphone that’s priced at 400 Euros (about $450 US).

The primary camera is expected to be a 48MP camera with optical image stabilization and the ability to either save either high-resolution 48MP pictures or to capture more light by combining data from four pixels into one and saving 12MP images with a 1.6 µm pixel size.

The smartphone likely gets its name from the 81mm camera lens, which gives the Motorola One Zoom 3x optical zoom capabilities.

A third camera has a 13mm lens for wide-angle photography. And the fourth… that’s unclear at the moment, but it’s probably a depth-sensing camera of some sort.

Other features are expected to include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a small notch in the display for a front-facing camera, and possibly an in-display fingerprint sensor (since there doesn’t appear to be one visible on the sides or back of the phone).

via @rquandt and GSM Arena