Liliputing One Mix 3 Yoga mini-laptop giveaway

One Netbook may not have been the first company to revive the mini-laptop. But the company has sure been busy in the past year, launching the One Mix Yoga, One Mix 1S Yoga, One Mix 2/2S Yoga, and the One Mix 3/3S Yoga.

The latter is the company’s largest to date, but this 1.5 inch laptop with an 8.4 inch touchscreen display and convertible tablet-style design is still pretty tiny by modern laptop standards. It’s not quite pocket-sized, but it’s petty close.

Now that I’ve had a chance to review the little laptop and compare it with its peers, I’m kind of sorry to part with it… but Liliputing’s review policy is that we don’t keep anything sent to us for review. If the company wants us to send it back, we do. And if not… it’s time for a Liliputing One Mix 3 Yoga giveaway!

So here’s the deal: this is a contest for the demo unit One Netbook sent to me for review. It’s a lightly-used version of a One Mix 3 Yoga that Banggood sells for $750 and GeekBuying sells for $760 (or $780 with the pen, which is included in this case).

Here’s how to enter for a chance to win:

Leave a comment on this site by 11:59PM Eastern Time on Monday, August 12th, 2019.

Of course there are a few rules:

This contest is open to Liliputing readers with a valid shipping address in the continental United States (because overseas shipping is expensive and I’m footing the bill).

Please leave just one comment.

Please us a valid email address when you leave your comment so that I have a way to get in touch if you’re selected as the winner.

I’ll randomly select a winner from valid entries.

Once that person has been contacted, they’ll have 48 hours to respond. If they don’t respond within that time, I’ll pick a new winner.

Writers for Liliputing and close friends and family members are not eligible to win.

Want to know a little more about the One Mix 3 Yoga? Check out all of our previous coverage, or Liliputing’s in-depth review:

Here are the specs:

8.4 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel display

Intel Core m3-8100Y processor

8GB of RAM

256GB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage + microSD card reader

USB 3.0 Type-C, USB Type-A, micro HDMI, and 3.5mm audio jacks

6 row, 67-key backlit keyboard

802.11ac WiFI + Bluetooth 4.0

33.11 Wh battery

30W USB-C power supply

8″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″

1.5 pounds

And here’s a playlist of Liliputing’s One Mix 3 Yoga videos:

Thanks again to the folks at One Netbook for sending us this demo unit. You can follow the OneNetbook on Twitter at @one_netbook for the latest news about the company’s products.