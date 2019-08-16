Liliputing Chuwi MiniBook 8 inch laptop giveaway

Chuwi is the latest company to jump on the mini-laptop train, and the Chinese PC maker’s first model offers a pretty good mix of price and performance.

The Chuwi MiniBook features an 8 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge that lets you use the computer in tablet mode, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage (plus an M.2 slot for an optional SSD).

It has a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. And the MiniBook is one of the few mini-laptops to feature a webcam.

The Chuwi MiniBook is up for pre-order through a crowdfunding campaign that ends on Sunday, August 18th. You can reserve a model with an Intel Celeron N4100 processor for $428, or a version with an Intel Core m3-8100Y processor for $528 and up.

You’ve only got a few days before the prices go up.

Prefer not to spend any money at all? You can enter the Liliputing Chuwi MiniBook Giveaway contest for a chance to win a slightly used pre-release prototype!

Check out our MiniBook preview for more details, or scroll down to find out how to enter for a chance to win.

So here’s the deal: Chuwi sent me a pre-production prototype that I’ve been testing for the past month or two. Now that Liliputing’s MiniBook review is finished, I asked Chuwi if they wanted the laptop back or if I should hold a giveaway.

They were cool with the latter option.

Keep in mind that what I’m giving away is pre-release hardware. Chuwi tells me the retail version will include improvements to the hinge and lid, the webcam, and touch input. The retail version will also come with a fully activated Windows 10 license, unlike this prototype, which has an unactivated Chinese-language version of Windows 10 pre-installed.

You can set the language to English, but some Chinese text will peek through from time to time unless you install a different version of Windows (or another operating system).

Also keep in mind that the version I’m giving away features a Celeron N4100 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage. It doesn’t feature support for a pressure-sensitive pen (that was only added after the crowdfunding campaign hit a stretch goal).

If you want a model with pen support and/or up to a Core m3-8100Y processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD (plus 128GB eMMC), then you’ll probably want to order through Indiegogo before the campaign ends and the prices go up.

OK, enough with the disclaimers. Here’s how to win:

Leave a comment on this site by 11:59PM Eastern Time on Monday, August 19th, 2019.

Here’s the fine print:

This contest is open to Liliputing readers with a valid shipping address in the continental United States (because overseas shipping is expensive and I’m footing the bill).

Please leave just one comment.

Please us a valid email address when you leave your comment so that I have a way to get in touch if you’re selected as the winner.

I’ll randomly select a winner from valid entries.

Once that person has been contacted, they’ll have 48 hours to respond. If they don’t respond within that time, I’ll pick a new winner.

Writers for Liliputing and close friends and family members are not eligible to win.

Neither is anyone who has won another Liliputing contest in the past 60 days.

Thanks again to Chuwi for providing this demo unit. It’s up for pre-order at Indiegogo through Sunday, August 18th, and Chuwi expects to start shipping MiniBook units to customers in September.