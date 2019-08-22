Lilbits 377: Signs don’t look so good for Gemini

Remember that GST Gemini dual-screen laptop crowdfunding campaign I told you about the other day? Indiegogo has put it “under review,” and stopped accepting contributions.
It’s unclear at the moment if this has anything to do with the product itself, the name (it’s hardly the first “Gemini” device to show up at Indiegogo), or something else altogether.
I was already kind of skeptical of the idea that two independent Windows tablets could work together to provide a satisfying experience when used as a single laptop, even with GST’s proprietary software. But just being a questionable idea is rarely a good enough reason for Indiegogo or Kickstarter to step in and put a crowdfunding campaign on hold.
That said, this isn’t necessarily of the road for the GST Gemini. Under Review isn’t the same thing as cancelled, and this could turn out to be more of a roadbump for the device than a dead end.
The campaign is currently listed as “under review,” and no new contributions are being accepted.
- Linux Begins Preparing For Intel’s New “Lightning Mountain” SoC [Phoronix]
The previously unannounced processor appears to be the latest iteration of Intel’s “Atom” line of low-power processors. It’s expected to be a 14nm chip based on Airmont architecture.
- Report: Next-gen Google Home Mini will be the Nest Mini [9to5Google]
It’s expected to offer better sound, more bass, louder volume, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a wall mount option.
- Leaked TCL roadmap [@evleaks]
Among other things, it looks like the company’s upcoming “Flextab” foldable tablet/phone hybrid is scheduled for Q3, 2020, with the first TCL phones to support 5G coming in Q2, 2020.
- Announcing Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18963 [Microsoft]
The latest update brings GPU temperature data to the Task Manager, support for renaming virtual desktops, Windows Search improvements, and a few other changes.
- DIY Ultra Portable Raspberry Pi Laptop [Hackster]
Yet another DIY Raspberry Pi handheld PC project… but this one looks pretty doable using a combination of off-the-shelf components and a 3D-printed case.
