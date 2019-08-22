Lilbits 377: Signs don’t look so good for Gemini

Remember that GST Gemini dual-screen laptop crowdfunding campaign I told you about the other day? Indiegogo has put it “under review,” and stopped accepting contributions.

It’s unclear at the moment if this has anything to do with the product itself, the name (it’s hardly the first “Gemini” device to show up at Indiegogo), or something else altogether.

I was already kind of skeptical of the idea that two independent Windows tablets could work together to provide a satisfying experience when used as a single laptop, even with GST’s proprietary software. But just being a questionable idea is rarely a good enough reason for Indiegogo or Kickstarter to step in and put a crowdfunding campaign on hold.

That said, this isn’t necessarily of the road for the GST Gemini. Under Review isn’t the same thing as cancelled, and this could turn out to be more of a roadbump for the device than a dead end.

