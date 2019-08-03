Liliputing

Lilbits 376: Terminal

Earlier this year Microsoft introduced a new Windows Terminal app that brings modern features to the operating system’s various command line tools.

Among other things, it brings a tabbed user interface, support for using PowerShell, the Windows Command Prompt, and Windows Subsystem for Linux from the same app, support for backgrounds, and GPU-accelerated text rendering.

This week Microsoft released the third public preview, which brings new features including early support for Windows accessibility features, new settings, and a bunch of bug fixes and performance enhancements.

JP

I use the touchpad on an xps 15 to scroll. I stopped using the new windows terminal mostly because it scrolls too fast. Perhaps if they fixed this it may be worth using.

17 seconds ago