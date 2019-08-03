Lilbits 376: Terminal

Earlier this year Microsoft introduced a new Windows Terminal app that brings modern features to the operating system’s various command line tools.
Among other things, it brings a tabbed user interface, support for using PowerShell, the Windows Command Prompt, and Windows Subsystem for Linux from the same app, support for backgrounds, and GPU-accelerated text rendering.
This week Microsoft released the third public preview, which brings new features including early support for Windows accessibility features, new settings, and a bunch of bug fixes and performance enhancements.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Windows Terminal Preview v0.3 Release [Windows Command Line Tools for Developers]
Among other things, you can now create custom tab titles, create new key bindings, and move the Terminal app by dragging anywhere on the title bar.
- Linux Mint 19.2 released [Linux Mint]
Among other things, this Ubuntu 18.02 LTS-based update brings performance improvements, improved kernel update management, and a bunch of package updates.
- ARM quietly released the Cortex-A34 64-bit low-power chip design [CNX Software]
The 64-bit ARMv8 architecture supports chips with 1-4 CPU cores and it’s aimed at low-power devices including smart home, healthcare, industrial and cloud computing products. You probably won’t find it in phones or tablets anytime soon.
- Xiaomi Mi Gaming Laptop 2019 revealed [GizmoChina]
Xiaomi’s newest gaming laptop features Intel Core i7-9750H/NVIDIA RTX 2060/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/144 Hz display with 72% NTSC color gamut.
