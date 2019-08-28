Librem 5 smartphone will have two M.2 slots for replaceable wireless cards

Purism’s upcoming Librem 5 smartphone is designed to stand out from in a few big ways. It’ll ship with an open source, GNU/Linux-based operating system called PureOS. Users will be able to replace the operating system with an alternate OS if they like. And there will be hardware kill switches to let you shut off features you’re not using in order to give users more control over privacy.
The phone has been in development for a few years and while it seems unlikely that the estimated ship date of Q3, 2019 is still accurate, Purism CTO Nicole Faerber recently gave a presentation about the progress made so far… and publicly revealed what the phone’s printed circuit board (PCB) will look like.
One intriguing detail? There are two M.2 slots for the wireless cards. That means users may be able to swap out cards to replace or upgrade wireless capabilities in the future.
The WiFi and Bluetooth will both be on an M.2 2230 card, while the 4G LTE modem will be on a separate M.2 3042 card. Purism says theoretically any M.2 card with the same user interface should work with the phone assuming the firmware is compatible.
It’s unclear if you could use something other than a wireless radio such as an SSD in one of those slots.
The finished smartphone is expected to measure 147.1 x 72.25 x 15mm (5.8″ x 2.9″ x 0.6″) which would make it a little thicker than a typical smartphone, but a lot more upgradeable than most.
Purism has also confirmed that hardware kill switches will sever the connection between the PCB and the cellular baseband, WiFi and Bluetooth, cameras, microphone, and sensors.
You can watch Faerber’s entire 45 minute talk in a video on the Purism website.
The smartphone is up for pre-order for $699 and it’s expected to feature a 5.7 inch, 720 x 1440 pixel IPS display, an NXP i.MXM8 quad-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, a 13MP rear camera, an 8MP front camera, a 3,500 mAH battery, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port.
Purism. Buy yesterday’s phone tomorrow.
I get the feeling that photo/video quality, screen and charging will be sub-par from what I currently have. Even if they allowed me to trade my current phone for a brand-new Librem phone, I wouldn’t do it.
I get why people nay-say this phone, but it’s not at all about top specs and the like. If it ever comes out (and it actually works), there won’t be anything else like it out on the market and it will likely have a very small but very devoted user base. It could be the next coming of the Nokia N900, right as the sunsetting of 3G bands starts to kill off the last N900s out in the wild in the US. (A fate that, at least in theory, the Librem 5 should be a little more resistant to.)
Pine Phone is a better project
If it works, and that is an if, I’m definitely buying one. The whiners don’t exactly have a solution that’s any better. Android and iOS are both a wreck from the privacy and security side, and getting worse.
You can’t build an alternative easily even if you’re Microsoft.
Although I don’t regret preordering it because at the time there was no pinephone (which I doubt would have happened without this), there are some deep concerns held by free software enthusiasts. 1. Delays. The longer it takes to ship, the more people lose interest, which may result in completely giving up on free software on phones. 2. Price to specs. $700 is simply out of the reach of many small people who have reasons to fear big corporate hegemony. And it’s hard to justify buying this without sounding paranoid when you can get something that I am told is five times more powerful for less. So you can’t brag about it. The fewer people that buy it, and the less interest there is in it, the more isolated the people who bought it are. Of course, too much interest in this phone could lead to google and others taking… Read more »
Your source for point 5?
Watch the video. You might not get it, but if you do, understand that I only relay the concern of others, many of which work in the software industry, and have come to know and fear the trends in the work environment.
Aside from that, I’m not willing to elaborate.
Okay. Actually I’ve already added this one to my playlist. But it takes a little while for me to get there. It’s nice here at the moment and I’m sleeping.