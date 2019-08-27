Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 laptops get Intel Comet Lake chips

Lenovo is refreshing its ThinkPad lineup with a bunch of new models sporting 10th-gen Intel Core processors.

That includes the thin and light Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 14 inch laptop with a starting weight of just 2.4 pounds, and the 2.9 pound ThinkPad X1 Yoga convertible laptop.

Both will be available with Intel Comet Lake processors starting in September, 2019.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th-gen

While the big news is the move to 10th-gen Intel Core chips, Lenovo is also refreshing the design of its ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop, giving the already thin-and-light laptop an even thinner and lighter design.

It measures just 14.9mm (0.6 inches) thick and has a starting weight of just 1.09 kilograms (2.4 pounds).

The notebook also has slim bezels around the screen, which means that the 14 inch IPS LCD display fits into a laptop the size of a 13.3 inch model.

Lenovo will offer the laptop with up to an Intel Core i7-10710U hexa-core processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe solid state storage.

The notebook features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an audio jack, an HDMI 1.4 port, a 51 Wh battery, and an HD webcam and IR camera for Windows Hello face authentication.

There’s optional support for 4G LTE, and Lenovo will offer display models ranging from a 300-nit, 1080p display to a 500-not 4K HDR display.

Prices are expected to start at $1479 when the 7th-gen Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon goes on sale in September.

Lenovo X1 Yoga 4th-gen

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, which was first unveiled at CES in January, is the first ThinkPad to feature an aluminum chassis.

Like the X1 Carbon, this notebook features a 14 inch display and a svelte design, but it’s a tad heavier, measuring 0.6 inches thick and weighing about 3.1 pounds. But unlike the X1 Carbon, the X1 Yoga has a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use the notebook in tablet, tent, or stand modes. It also comes with a pressure-sensitive ThinkPad Pen Pro

Lenovo will offer the 4th-gen ThinkPad X1 Yoga with up to a Core i7-10710U processor, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 2TB of solid state storage, and a choice of 1080p, 1440p, and 4K displays.

It has the same port selection as the X1 Carbon, but the convertible model will have a higher starting price of $1609 when it launches in September.

