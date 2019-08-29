Lenovo’s newest Chromebooks coming in September for $249 and up

Lenovo’s new Chromebook S340-14 is a cheap laptop with some surprisingly good specs (and some underwhelming ones).

It supports up to a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS touchscreen display, up to 8GB of LPDDR4 memory, and up to 64GB of eMMC storage. The notebook features 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and has two USB 3.1 Type-C ports and two full-sized USB 3.1 ports.

But this 3.1 pound notebook is also only available with “up to an Intel Celeron N4000 processor,” which might help explain why it has a starting price of just $249.

The Chromebook S340-14 is just one of three new Chrome OS laptops Lenovo plans to begin selling in September.

The other two are the Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 and the Lenovo Chromebook C340-15.

As you could probably guess from the names, one sports an 11.6 inch display, while the other packs a 15.6 inch screen. But those aren’t the only differences.

The 15 inch Chromebook C340 is a convertible notebook with a 15.6 inch touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge that allows you to push the screen back for use in tablet, tent, or stand modes.

Lenovo says it will be available with up to an Intel Core i3-8130U Kaby Lake processor, up to a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS display, up to 4GB of DDR4 memory, and up to 128GB of eMMC storage.

It weighs 4.4 pounds, measures about 0.8 inches thick, and has two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and a single USB 3.1 Type-A port.

Lenovo says the 15 inch model will sell for $429 and up.

For some reason the smaller Chromebook C340-11 has one more USB Type-A port than its larger sibling, and support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM instead of 4GB. But the rest of the specs for this laptop are less impressive.

It’s only available with a 1366 x 768 pixel display, only supports up to an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, and tops out at 64GB of eMMC storage.

On the bright side, this model, which will sell for $289 and up, is also convertible. It measures about 0.7 inches thick, weighs about 2.6 pounds, and like all of Lenovo’s new Chromebooks it features a microSD card reader and headphone jack.

Lenovo Chromebook S340-14

Lenovo Chromebook C340-11

Lenovo Chromebook C340-15