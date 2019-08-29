Lenovo’s latest budget Android tablets coming in October for $89 and up

Lenovo is updating its line of low-cost Android tablets with three new models designed for folks looking for something that’s both larger and a whole lot cheaper than a typical phone.

The Lenovo Tab M7 is a 7 inch Android tablet with a starting price of $89, while the 8 inch Tab M8 (HD) and Tab M8 (FHD) start at $109 and $159, respectively.

All three new tablets should be available starting in October.

In a nutshell, these are basically Lenovo’s answer to Amazon’s Fire line of dirt-cheap tablets, not Apple’s iPad or iPad Pro.

An entry-level Lenovo Tab M7, for example, has just a 1024 x 600 pixel LCD display, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of storage. You can pay extra for models with up to 2GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. It also has a microSD card reader, a micro USB 2.0 port, and a microphone jack.

The 7 inch tablet is powered by a 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT8321 32-bit quad-core processor, features 2MP front and rear cameras, and supports 802.11b/g/n WiFI and Bluetooth 4.2.

The Tab M7 has a 3,500 mAh battery and Lenovo promises up to 10 hours of battery life.

The Lenovo Tab M8 (HD) sports 1280 x 800 pixel display and comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

It has a 5,000 mAh battery, a 2 GHz MediaTek A22 quad-core processor, 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 support, a micro USB 2.0 port, a headphone jack, and 5MP rear and 2MP front cameras.

And the Lenovo Tab M8 (FHD) has…. a full HD display. Otherwise it’s pretty similar to the Tab M8 (HD).

If there’s one reason to opt for these tablets over Amazon’s though, it’s the software. Amazon’s tablets run a fork of Google Android called FireOS and you have to jump through some hoops if you want to use the Google Play Store or other Google apps (and it’s always possible that Amazon could close the door to those sorts of hacks at some point).

The cheapest Lenovo Tab M7, meanwhile, ships with Android Go software, and versions with better specs run Android 9 Pie (non-Go edition).

Lenovo will also offer 4G LTE options for all three models… if that’s a thing you’re interested in having on a dirt cheap Android tablet.