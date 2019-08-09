Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with Google Assistant coming soon?

Lenovo’s Android tablet lineup currently includes a “Lenovo Smart Tab” that becomes a smart speaker when you attach a dock, and a line of Yoga Tab multi-mode devices with rotating cameras and other components.

Now it looks like the company is getting ready to combine those product categories.

The upcoming Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab with Google Assistant is a 10.1 inch tablet with a built-in kickstand for use “in four modes” including handheld tablet mode and smart display mode.

Lenovo hasn’t officially announced the new tablet yet, but a datasheet on the company’s website provides details about everything but the price and release date.

The tablet has built-in stereo 2-watt JBL speakers that you can use to listen to music, watch videos, play games, or what have you when you’re using the device as a tablet. The kickstand means the device supports four modes:

Handheld tablet

Stand it up like a TV (with a slight backward tilt)

Lie it on a table and the stand/battery bump raises the back slightly

Hang it from a hook (there’s a hole in the kickstand for this purpose)

You can also switch to “Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode” and turn the tablet into a smart speaker by pressing a button. With a 3-mic array, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab supports 360-degree, far-field voice recognition and it can display visual and audio results to your queries, allowing you to play music, ask questions, or control smart home products.

In terms of specs, the Yoga Smart Tab looks decidedly mid-range:

10.1 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS 320-nit display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor

7,000 mAh battery

802.11ac WiFi

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS/GLONASS

USB 2.0 Type-C

microSD card reader (up to 256GB)

8MP rear camera with auto-focus

5MP fixed-focus, wide-angle (86 degrees) front camera

IP52 water and dust resistance

9.5″ x 6.5″ x 0.33″ – 0.94″

1.3 pounds

Lenovo will offer models with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB and 64GB of storage, and there’s also optional support for 4G LTE.

via Tablet Monkeys