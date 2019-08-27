Lenovo unveils ThinkPad L13 laptops with Intel Comet Lake for $749 and up

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 premium thin-and-light laptops aren’t the only new ThinkPad models powered by 10th-gen Intel Core processors.

The company is also introducing some more affordable laptops, including the brand new ThinkPad L13 and ThinkPad L13 Yoga.

They should be available starting in October with prices starting at $749 for the ThinkPad L13 and $919 for the convertible tablet-style ThinkPad L13 Yoga.

Both models measure about 0.7 inches thick, support up to an Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor, stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium, and support Lenovo’s Rapid Charge system that can give you an 80 percent charge in 60 minutes.

The clamshell model weighs about 3.1 pounds, supports up to a 300-nit, 1080p IPS display and has a hinge that lets you fold the screen back 180 degrees.

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad L13 Yoga convertible has a 360-degree hinge, support for up to a 300-nit, 1080p IPS display, and a starting weight of 3.3 pounds.

If there’s one down side to these relatively inexpensive (for a ThinkPad) laptops, it may be that the RAM isn’t upgradeable. Lenovo will offers the laptops with up to 16GB of memory, but it’s soldered to the motherboard.