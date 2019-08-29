Lenovo unveils new 13 inch IdeaPad S340 and S540 notebooks

A few days after unveiling its new business-class notebook lineup, Lenovo is introducing its first consumer PCs sporting 10th-gen Intel Core processors.

Among other things, that means we’re getting our first look at the new 13.3 inch Lenovo IdeaPad S340 and IdeaPad S540 thin and light notebooks, which should hit the streets in October.

The IdeaPad S340 weighs 2.86 pounds and supports up to an Intel Core i7-10510U processor, up to 16GB of DDR4 memory, up to 512GB of PCIe solid state storage, and optional NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics.

It sports a 1080p display, 802.11ac WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.1 ports, a headset jack, and an HDMI port.

The laptop is powered by a 42 Wh battery, and Lenovo says you can plug in the notebook for an hour to get an 80 percent charge.

Other features include a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, dual microphones for Cortana, and a choice of three colors: grey, blue, and pink.

Pricing and availability details for this model haven’t been announced yet.

The IdeaPad S540 sports a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, up to an Intel Core i7-70710U Comet Lake processor and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics or an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor with Radeon graphics.

It will be available with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of solid state storage, and the notebook features a 56 Wh battery that can be charged to 80 percent in one hour.

Lenovo will offer blue, silver, and white color options, and the notebook features stereo speakers, dual microphones, a backlit keyboard, two USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 port, Bluetooth 5.0 support, and a headset jack.

There are a few differences between the Intel and AMD models. If you opt for a version with an Intel Comet Lake chip, you get 802.11ax WiFi support and a notebook that has a starting weight of 2.62 pounds.

The AMD model, on the other hand, tops out at 802.11ac WiFi and has a starting weight of 3.1 pounds.

Lenovo IdeaPad S540Lenovo says the IdeaPad S540 will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa starting in October for 799 Euros and up. While the company’s press release doesn’t mention US pricing and availability, the folks at Laptop Magazine report that it’ll sell for $999 and up in the United States.

Lenovo IdeaPad S540 (13 inch) gallery

Lenovo IdeaPAd S340 (13 inch) gallery