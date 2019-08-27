Lenovo brings Comet Lake chips to ThinkPad X390, T490 laptops

Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X390 laptop is a 2.8 pound notebook that measures just 12.3″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ and which supports up to an Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor.

Meanwhile, the company’s new ThinkPad T490 features a slightly bigger screen, NVIDIA MX250 graphics, and a body that measures 13″ x 9″ x 0.7″and a starting weight of 3.4 pounds.

Both should be available starting in October, and they round out Lenovo’s line of new ThinkPad laptops powered by Intel’s 10th-gen Core processors (other models include the new ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga).

The Lenovo ThinkPad X390 packs a 13.3 inch display with support for up to a 400-nit, 1080p display panel. It supports up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe solid state storage.

It will sell for $1019 and up when it hits the streets in October.

The ThinkPad T490 is available with either a 14 inch, 500-nit WQHD display or a 400-nit, 1080p screen. It supports up to 48GB of RAM and features a full-sized Ethernet jack (which the smaller model lacks).

Lenovo will sell the T490 for $1129 and up starting in October.

via LaptopMag and Lenovo