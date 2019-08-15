Leaked Samsung Galaxy A roadmap shows 108MP cameras in 2020

Samsung introduced a 64MP smartphone camera sensor earlier this year, and a 108MP version earlier this week.

Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi and Oppo have already announced plans to release phones with Samsung’s new 64MP camera sensor. But you know who hasn’t announced one yet? Samsung.

But according to a leaked roadmap, Samsung plans to get around to it next year.

While these cameras may eventually find their way to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S or Galaxy Note smartphones, it looks like they’ll debut in the company’s next-gen A-series phones, which have been Samsung’s test-bed for shiny new features in recent years.

According to an image tweeted by Sudhanshu Ambhore, there are 8 new Galaxy A series phones coming in 2020. They’ll all feature multi-camera systems, but the most impressive cameras will be reserved for the top-of-the-line models.

The Samsung Galaxy A81 is expected to have these four cmaeras on the back:

64MP primary camera

16MP wide-angle camera

12MP telephoto camera (2x or 5x optical zoom)

Time-of-Flight camera

The Samsung Galaxy A91 cameras are expected to include:

108MP primary camera

16MP wide-angle camera

12MP telephoto (5x optical zoom)

Time-of-Flight camera

In addition to supporting high-resolution imagery, Samsung’s cameras can also combine data from four pixels into one in order to capture more light in dark settings. That means the 64MP camera can save brighter 16MP images, while the 108MP version can use the same tricks to save 27MP photos.

Keep in mind that Samsung hasn’t officially announced any of the new Galaxy A smartphones yet, and it’s possible the roadmap is inaccurate. But it certainly seems plausible, and Sudhanshu Ambhore has a decent track record with leaks of this sort.

